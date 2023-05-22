PTI challenges countrywide deployment of army under Article 245

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has challenged the implementation of Article 245 across the country in the Supreme Court.

The petition states that Article 245 cannot be used for political purposes, adding the recent implementation of the article is to create rifts between political opponents and the armed forces.

Trial in military courts is against the fundamental rights, it further said, adding the Constitution gives every citizen the right to transparent and fair trial.

Thousands of political activists and leaders have never been tried in military courts in history.

The court must declare the implementation of Article 245 and the crackdown under it invalid.

The petition had been filed on behalf of PTI leader Umar Ayub Khan.

Under Article 245 of the Constitution, the armed forces, under the directions of the federal government, are authorized to “defend Pakistan against external aggression or threat of war, and, subject to law, act in aid of civil power when called upon to do so”.