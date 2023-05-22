Next general polls to be conducted on 2017 census: ECP

In its preparations for the next general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) says it will conduct the next national polls based on the census of 2017.

This decision was taken due to a delay in the issuance of final results of the new digital census. The election commission has completed the delimitation of constituencies and voter lists for the general elections.

The general elections will be held on the delimitation of constituencies undertaken at the time of the old census.

The election commission said the elections will be held on the delimitation undertaken on August 5, 2022. The commission has completed the preparations for voter lists and delimitation of constituencies.

According to the commission, 125 million voters will exercise their right to vote in the general elections. The elections will be held on 266 general seats of the National Assembly instead of 272.

After the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six seats of the tribal areas have decreased in the National Assembly.

Elections will be held on 297 Punjab Assembly and 51 general seats of the Balochistan Assembly, as well as 130 general seats of Sindh Assembly and 115 of KP.

The federal government has not yet release the final results of the digital census.