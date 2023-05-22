Expanding artistic horizons, Amna Ilyas makes theater debut in ‘The River’s Daughter’

After establishing herself as a prominent figure in the modeling, film, and drama industry, Pakistani actress Amna Ilyas is set to embark on a new chapter in her career as she takes to the theater stage for the very first time.

The talented actress will grace the stage in the upcoming theater play titled ‘The River’s Daughter’.

Known for her versatility, Amna Ilyas will portray the iconic character of Marvi from the revered Sindh folk story, but with a contemporary twist. This modern-day Marvi is depicted as an educated woman who fearlessly advocates for the welfare and well-being of her people.

Joining Amna Ilyas in this theatrical venture is the renowned theater artist Fawad Khan, who will be playing the role of Omar. Additionally, esteemed artist Sheema Kirmani will also be part of the stellar cast, adding to the excitement surrounding the production.

‘The River’s Daughter’ revolves around the lives of river dwellers, whose lands are exploited for commercial purposes, resulting in significant environmental damage. The play aims to shed light on these pressing issues, emphasizing the importance of sustainable practices and raising awareness about the consequences of such exploitation.

Presented in collaboration with the British Council and Insan Culture Club, organizations known for their commitment to promoting arts and culture, ‘The River’s Daughter’ promises to be a captivating and socially relevant theatrical experience.

Under the direction of Kulsoom Aftab, the theater play showcases the creative talents of Areeb Azhar, who has written and produced the stage play.

Areeb Azhar’s involvement further heightens the anticipation surrounding the production, as theater enthusiasts eagerly await the convergence of exceptional storytelling and powerful performances.

One remarkable aspect of ‘The River’s Daughter’ is that there is no fee for attending the performance, making it accessible to all. To witness this theatrical spectacle, interested individuals can register their names on the All One Production website, ensuring a seat to immerse themselves in the magic of live theater.

The much-anticipated theater play is scheduled to run from May 25th to May 31st at the prestigious National Academy of Performing Arts in Karachi.

Audiences, as well as Amna Ilyas’ devoted fans, eagerly anticipate her debut on the theater stage. With her previous accomplishments in film and television, including notable works like ‘Zinda Bhaag’ and ‘Baaji’, Amna Ilyas has garnered acclaim for her remarkable talent and versatility.