Hamza Shahbaz urges masses to bury Imran’s anarchic politics

Former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday expressing grave concerns over violent events that unfolded following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan’s arrest urged the public to bury Khan’s anarchic politics.

Ex-provincial administrator made these remarks during a media interaction upon arriving at Yaadgar-e-Shuhada in Manawan, Lahore, to honor the fallen heroes.

In a poignant statement, the PML-N top gun emphasized the invaluable sacrifices that led to the establishment of Pakistan. He further asserted that the bloodshed by those who laid down their lives for the nation’s security must never be forgotten.

Reflecting on personal experiences, Mr Hamza revealed how during his school days, visits to the Martyrs Memorial served as an emotional reminder of the immense sacrifices made by these heroes.

Hamza Shahbaz on the 9/5 attacks said a few goons can’t play with the emotions of millions of people, adding arsonists heinously burnt Jinnah House, and attacked military installations across the country for personal gains.

“Imran Niazi disrespected sentiments of martyrs’ families, and May 9 will be remembered as Black Day in history, “ he castigated the PTI chief.

He vowed that vandals involved in mayhem would be brought to justice, adding now it has become our responsibility to put an end to Niazi’s disruptive politics.