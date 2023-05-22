District Emergency Operation Centers set up across Punjab to deal with emergencies

District Emergency Operation Centers have been established in all the districts of Punjab to deal with any emergency situation in the country.

This was announced during a visit of a delegation of the World Health Organization representatives to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority headquarters.

Giving a detailed briefing, the DG PDMA said the authority is equipped with modern systems and is capable of dealing with any natural calamity.

District Emergency Operation Centers have been established in all districts of Punjab for timely response and effective reporting in emergency situations.

More than 7,000 rural reporting centers have been established at the village level.

The situation is being monitored round the clock from district emergency operation centers across Punjab, including the provincial control room.

The WHO representatives also visited the state-of-the-art provincial control room.