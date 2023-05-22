Court seeks replies on Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others bail pleas

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a notice to the Police IG and secretary of the interior on the details of the cases against Shah Mahmood Qureshi and on the protective bail petition.

The IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq heard the case and sought details of the cases by May 24 against petitioner Mehar Bano Qureshi’s father and bail petition.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s daughter appeared before the court along with lawyers.

FIA notice to Asad Umar

The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) Anti-Money Laundering Unit sought has summoned PTI secretary general Asad Umar in the alleged deposit of Rs400 million in the account of the employee’s CNIC.

In the notice, Asad Umar has been asked to explain the cash deposited on May 22 at 12 noon.

In a case of rioting and arson on the arrest of Imran Khan, Mominabad Town UC Chairman Mustafa Afridi was presented before the court by Tipu Sultan Police Station wherein the court handed the accused to police on four-day physical remand.

The court sought the investigating officer for a progress report on the next hearing.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi bail plea

A local court in Karachi heard the bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi and adjourned the hearing till May 24.

The court ordered Jail Superintendent to produce the accused Shamim before the medical board.

The court ordered that the medical board should examine the health of Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi’s lawyer claimed that his client is suffering from other serious diseases including cancer.

LHC Rawalpindi bench issues notice

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi division bench has issued notice to the parties in a case pertaining to former provincial minister Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chauhan and sought replies.

A division bench consisting of Justice Sadaqat Ali and Justice Mirza Waqas heard the case.

Chauhan prayed to the court to dismiss the case at Sadiqabad Police Station.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including PTI central leader Asad Umar, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former governor of Sindh Imran Ismael, PTI senior leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Fayyaz-ul-Hassan are behind the bars and facing cases.

Court extends Babar Awan’s bail till June 5

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday extended PTI leader Babar Awan’s bail till June 5 as the public prosecutor sought time to submit the case report.

The IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq heard the case pertaining to Babar Awan’s security bond.

The IHC Bar President Naveed Malik appeared in court on behalf of his client.

The public prosecutor sought time to submit the case report.

The court ordered to submission the records of the cases against IG and Interior Secretary Babar Awan in the next hearing.