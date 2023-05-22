Watch Live
PM Shehbaz reaches Quetta to inaugurate 34th National Games

Premier to also hold key huddles with political leadership there
Samaa Web Desk May 22, 2023
<p>Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar welcomes PM Shehbaz in Quetta - Photo/ Radio</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reached Balochistan’s capital Quetta on a short visit.

Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar welcomed the premier on arrival in Quetta.

PM Shehbaz will be briefed on the law and order situation in the province, and he will also formally inaugurate the 34th National Games in Ayub Stadium, Quetta.

Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have been made on this occasion.

