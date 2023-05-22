PM Shehbaz reaches Quetta to inaugurate 34th National Games

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reached Balochistan’s capital Quetta on a short visit.

Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar welcomed the premier on arrival in Quetta.

PM Shehbaz will be briefed on the law and order situation in the province, and he will also formally inaugurate the 34th National Games in Ayub Stadium, Quetta.

Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have been made on this occasion.