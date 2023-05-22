Law will take course, culprits of May 9 be brought to book: Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again stressed that the law will take its course and the perpetrators of the May 9 vandalism and arson of private and public property brought to book.

The PM said this while addressing the inauguration of the National Games 2023 in Quetta. Earlier, he reached the Balochistan capital on a daylong visit.

Remembering the violence, Shehbaz said May 9 was a heart-wrenching day, as the Quaid-e-Azam’s residence was attacked, torched and destroyed.

“This cannot be a Pakistani mindset. The Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar and GHQ in Rawlapindi were attacked, those people were not Pakistani,” the PM insisted.

He further said the enemy could not do in 75 years whatever was done on May 9. Appropriate steps will have to be taken to avert such incidents in the future, he added.

Calling May 9 a ‘black day’, Shehbaz said those who disrespected the martyrs and fighters cannot be tolerated at any cost. He said the Pakistan Army and its families rendered numerous sacrifices against terrorism.

He vowed to crush terrorism, and said Balochistan and Quetta have been made a peace haven following a spate of terrorism here.

The PM earlier congratulated all the athletes for making the country proud nationally and internationally.

Earlier, Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar welcomed the premier on his arrival in Quetta.

In a tweet, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would participate in the opening ceremony of the 34th National Games being held in Quetta after 19 years.

She said the PM would formally inaugurate the National Games.

Besides, the premier would also hold important meetings with the political leadership in Quetta, she added.