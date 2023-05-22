Watch Live
US Dollar gains Rs2.18 aganst Pakistani Rupee in interbank

THe situation in open makert is not much appreciable
Rizwan Alam May 22, 2023
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

The US dollar on Monday gained a record Rs2.18 against the Pakistani Rupee in the interbank trading session and reached Rs288.

In the open market, the American currency reached Rs302 against the local unit after an increase of three rupees.

Forex experts termed the IMF Staff Level Agreement (SLA) delay and political unrest behind the depreciation of local units.

