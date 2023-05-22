Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 22nd May 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 22nd May 2023 May 22, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 22nd May 2023 Recommended Audio leaks commission to make proceedings public Shahzaib Rind triumphs over French rival in epic KC39 showdown New Zealand sheep outnumber people less than 5 to 1, a record low Related Stories Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Complexion’s intruder: The troubling effects of Melasma on your skin Karachi boy converts pressure cooker into coffee machine Most Popular ‘Tere Bin’ controversial promo sparks outrage among audience Nida Yasir slammed for interviewing Nasir Khan Jan, absurd behaviour Imran Khan’s ‘epitome of true freedom’ woman turns out to be AI-generated