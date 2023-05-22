Imran Khan served notice to pay luxury tax on Zaman Park house

The Excise and Taxation Department has issued a luxury tax notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to pay Rs1.4 million for his Zaman Park house.

The last date for paying the tax is today, however, another notice will be issued if the tax is not submitted today.

The PTI chief has received the notice, as per the excise department. Imran Khan’s house in Zaman Park is in his own name, besides his four sisters.

Earlier in April also Imran Khan was served a notice for clearing the arrears under luxury tax amounting to Rs3.6 million.

The notice stated that if the dues are not cleared within a week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will be approached.