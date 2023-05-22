Pakistanis drank tea worth over Rs110bn in 10 months: report

Despite a shortage of dollars, the country’s food import bill has reached $7.76 billion. During 10 months, Pakistanis have consumed only tea worth over Rs110 billion.

A report of the Federal Bureau of Statistics has said that the food import bill has risen despite a dollar shortage.

The report states that Pakistan imported food worth Rs1,838 billion in 10 months. Food items worth $7.76 billion were imported, it added.

The report further says that palm oil worth Rs730 billion was imported, and Rs251.61 worth of wheat.

The report also states that Pakistani citizens drank tea worth Rs110.44 billion in 10 months.

Pulses worth Rs195.63 billion were imported, as per the PBS report. The import bill also features soybean worth Rs61 billion, and spices worth Rs30.54 billion.