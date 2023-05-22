Another PTI top brass leader ditches party over May 9 vandalism

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf West Punjab President Faizullah Kamuka has also decided to leave the party.

The former chairman of the Finance Standing Committee will hold a press conference anytime on Monday.

Earlier, two former lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced their resignation from the party on Sunday.

The resignations add to the growing list of PTI members who have distanced themselves from the party in the wake of the violent protests and attacks on military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander House in Lahore on May 9 and 10.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi shared his thoughts and experiences following his release from custody under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law and rebuffed rumours that he was leaving the party.

He expressed disappointment over the circulation of fake rumours suggesting his departure from PTI.

PTI leaders including Amir Kiyani, Aftab Siddque, and former MNAs already left the party.