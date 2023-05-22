PTI moves SC against judicial commission formed to probe audio leaks

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has challenged in the Supreme Court the judicial commission formed to investigate the audio leaks.

A constitutional petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the judicial commission.

The petition pleaded that the notification of the formation of the judicial commission should be declared null and void.

Also Read: Audio leaks commission to make proceedings public

“No judge can be nominated for the commission without the permission of the chief Justice of Pakistan,” the petition stated.

The only forum for investigation or proceedings against a judge is the Supreme Judicial Council, it added.

On May 20, the federal government had constituted a three-member judicial commission to investigate the audio leaks related to judges and judiciary.

Also Read: Judicial commission to probe into audio leaks related to judges

The commission comprises Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

A notification issued said the commission will be headed by Justice Isa. The notification issued by the Cabinet Division says controversial audio leaks featuring a former chief justice of Pakistan are floating in the media. The conversation about judges raise serious concerns about their impartiality.