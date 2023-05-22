Nation observes ‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan’ to pay homage to its martyrs

The nation stands united today as it observes Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan (Day of Honouring the Martyrs of Pakistan), a day dedicated to paying rich tribute to the brave heroes who laid down their lives for the defense and prosperity of the country.

The solemn occasion is marked with various events with the main ceremony at Pakistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ).

The day begins with the national flag being lowered to half-mast, symbolizing the nation’s mourning for the fallen heroes.

Amidst an atmosphere buzzing with anticipation, the prestigious main event unfolded, graced by the presence of esteemed guests. Dignity personified, the Army Chief stood tall as a special guest.

Alongside him, the captain of the national cricket team, Babar Azam, radiated a different kind of energy—an embodiment of excellence in his field, his unwavering commitment to victory mirrored the resilience of the nation itself.

Adding to the grandeur of the occasion, the former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, a revered figure in the military, also participated in the ceremony, tenderly laying flowers on the martyrs’ memorial.

As the ceremony unfolded, the collective homage paid to the Shuhada-e-Pakistan on Youm-e-Takreem stirred emotions in the hearts of those who gathered.

In the solemn ceremony held at the martyrs’ memorial, IG Islamabad Akbar Nasir, the head of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), paid his respects by laying flowers. He was joined by Regional police officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali, who also placed flowers on the memorial, symbolizing their deep admiration for the fallen heroes.

The families and children of the martyrs were present, grief-stricken yet proud, as they too placed flowers on the memorial, honoring their loved ones’ sacrifice.

Commissioner Islamabad Liaquat Ali Chtata and Commissioner Pindi Noorul Amin, representing the government, paid their respects by placing flowers on the memorial.

The commemoration also witnessed the presence of respected individuals such as PTV anchorperson Ishrat Fatima, as well as religious leaders Mufti Muneeb and Maulana Akhbir Azad, who all expressed their reverence for the martyrs by laying flowers on the memorial.

A sea of distinguished personalities including entrepreneurs, artists, scholars, and activists also joined the ensemble.

A number of ceremonies of Quran recitation and prayers for fallen heroes were arranged across the country.

People will pay tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Constabulary (FC), Police, and other law enforcement agencies who laid down their lives for the peace and order of the homeland to end terrorism.

Moreover, several commemorative ceremonies will be held at the martyrs’ memorials to pay tribute to them.

A number of commemorative ceremonies will be held at martyrs memorial at Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Pakistan Naval Headquarters (PN), and Police Yadgar-e-Suhuda including Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and all provincial capitals.

The day serves as a powerful reminder that the ‘sacrifices made by the martyrs shall never be in vain’.

Nation is proud of valiant martyrs of Pakistan: President, PM

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Alvi in their messages on the occasion of Yaum-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan have paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan, who rendered ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for ensuring integrity, sovereignty and honour of the nation and the motherland.

The President in his message said the entire nation is proud of its valiant martyrs who displayed the spirit of patriotism and fearlessness in testing times throughout the history.

The Prime Minister in a tweet urged people, including the children, to visit monuments and graves of martyrs and shower flowers on them as a sign of affection and respect. He said we should show to the world that we are the nation that holds its Shuhada in veneration and affection.

CJCSC, Services Chiefs, Civil Society reps pay rich tributes to martyrs

On the eve of Yaum-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Services Chiefs, retired services officers and representatives of civil society pay rich tributes to shuhada (martyrs) of Pakistan who rendered ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for ensuring integrity, sovereignty and honour of the nation and motherland.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the sacrifices of Shuhada are eternal and will continue to inspire future generations.

“Today is a day for the entire nation to commemorate and honour each and every Shaheed of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and the Civil Society who laid their lives for upholding the very purpose and ideals Pakistan stands for”.

“Shuhada e Pakistan are our heroes and a great asset, whose ultimate sacrifices can never be allowed to be demeaned or undermined by anyone. Pakistani nation takes pride and solemnly pledges to remain deeply indebted to them and their proud families. Shuhada were, are and will continue to be our pride, come what may”.

They said these sacrifices will never be forgotten, irrespective of vicious propaganda by the enemies of Pakistan.

PAF pays tribute to pilot officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed

To pay homage to Pakistan’s valiant son and the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, the Directorate General Public Relations, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a short documentary on the occasion of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan.

According to a PAF news release, on 20th August, 1971 an unforgettable saga of bravery was crafted with his ultimate sacrifice.

On this fateful day, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, vanquished the iniquitous intentions of his instructor pilot Flight Lieutenant Mati-ur-Rahman, who tried to hijack his training T-33 jet towards India.

Rashid battled to take back the controls of the aircraft and finally preferred to crash the plane before it could cross the border.