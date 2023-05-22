GHQ to host main ceremony of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan on May 25

Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan will be marked on May 25 with the main ceremony to be held at Pakistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ).

A number of ceremonies of Quran recitation and prayers for fallen heroes will be arranged across the country.

People will pay tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Constabulary (FC), Police, and other law enforcement agencies who laid down their lives for the peace and order of the homeland to end terrorism.

A number of commemorative ceremonies will be held at martyrs memorial at Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Pakistan Naval Headquarters (PN), and Police Yadgar-e-Suhuda including Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and all provincial capitals.

