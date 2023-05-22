LHC admits plea to halt interim Punjab govt’s activities

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday accepted a petition for hearing to stop the caretaker Punjab government from working.

Justice Shahid Kareem took up the plea submitted by Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Shiekh Rashid through his council Advocate Azhar Siddique.

The plea stated that the caretaker government can no longer work as it completed 90 days of constitutional tenure, and pleaded to the court to halt interim setup’s activities.

During the hearing, the court inquired that if elections are not held in 90 days, what will be the future of the caretaker government?

On lawyer Azhar Siddique said that if the election is not held in 90 days, the caretaker government will automatically end and Parvez Elahi will be reinstated as the chief minister.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Advocate General objected to the request, upon which Justice Shahid Karim asked the lawyer of the Punjab government, “who are you?”

The Assistant Advocate General replied that “I am the representative of the Punjab Government and Justice Raza Qureshi has dismissed the similar plea.”

Justice Shahid Karim remarked that the court is not taking notice of the caretaker government but looking at the matter constitutionally.

The court issued notices to all parties including the federal government, and the Election Commission of Pakistan.