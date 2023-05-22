Mexico: Shootout at off-road car rally leaves 10 dead

A violent gun battle erupted at an off-road vehicle rally in Mexico’s Baja California state, resulting in the tragic deaths of 10 road racers and leaving another 10 wounded.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, which occurred on Saturday afternoon.

Videos circulating on social media captured the intense exchange of gunfire that took place during the rally held in Ensenada.

One video captured the moment when a panicked woman sought shelter in a nearby building while the sound of multiple gunshots filled the air.

The footage revealed multiple bodies sprawled on the ground.

According to Ricardo Iván Carpio, the state prosecutor, preliminary investigations suggest that gunmen in a vehicle initiated the attack on rally participants and vehicles.

The vehicle in question was subsequently discovered with bullet holes and traces of blood inside.

Authorities have revealed that the evidence collected at the scene points to a clash between rival factions of organized crime groups. The exchange of gunfire created a crossfire scenario, causing chaos and endangering the lives of innocent bystanders.

The shooting prompted an immediate response from the army, navy, and local and state police forces, who swiftly mobilized to the scene.

Another footage posted online displayed law enforcement officials conducting an investigation amidst the presence of lifeless bodies.

The identities and nationalities of the victims have not been disclosed yet.

The ambush unfolded at approximately 2:15 pm local time along the Transpeninsular Highway in the small town of San Vicente.

The participants of the rally were partaking in a race named the “Cachanillazo”.

The race commenced in the city of Ensenada and the final destination of the contest was set to be San Felipe, situated on the shores of the Gulf of California.