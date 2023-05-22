Arson, vandalism case: LHC rebukes PTI for seeking relief for detained workers

The Lahore High Court rebuked the counsel for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf that his clients attacked government installations, did not spare any public and private property and now after destroying the country, they were objecting to the courts.

Meanwhile, a special squad has been set up to arrest the wanted leaders of the PTI. The squad will comprise Anti-Terrorist Squad and Islamabad police.

The squad will make arrests in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Rawalpindi bench of the LHC was hearing miscellaneous petitions against the detention of PTI workers.

Advocate Shaukat Rauf Siddiqui appeared in court on behalf of the PTI workers. The court expressed annoyance over the lawyer’s objections raised in court.

“How can the court provide relief to someone nominated in a case of vandalism and arson?” Justice Aziz noted.

He further commented that the PTI workers attacked government installations and did not spare any public and private property.

“After destroying the country, they were now objecting to the courts, which provided them relief,” the judge remarked.

Advocate Siddiqui said the court was neither giving relief to their workers, nor listening to them.

The judge retorted that the court was releasing the prisoners without even listening to arguments.

Justice Aziz became furious over the PTI lawyer’s continuous interference.

“I am also receiving threats. I go to court alone. I don’t even keep a gunman,” Justice Aziz said, adding he made decisions according to the law, and does not want to get involved in a political discussion here.