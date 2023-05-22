Plea to stop by-polls to two NA seats: LHC seeks replies from govt, ECP

The Lahore High Court has issued notices to the federal government and the election commission and sought their replies on a miscellaneous petition seeking a halt to by-elections to NA-108 and NA-118.

Justice Shahid Karim heard the miscellaneous petitions of Farrukh Habib and Ijaz Ahmad.

The petitions have made the federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan parties to the case.

The petitioner’s lawyer said by-elections are being held in two constituencies in Punjab. These elections are held after 120 days.

These elections must be held within 90 days, the petitioner’s lawyer contended.

The by-elections held in this constituency after 90 days have no legal status, he maintained.

The lawyer pleaded that the court should suspend the implementation on the notification of the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding the schedule of the by-elections.