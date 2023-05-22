North Waziristan: Bombers target girls’ education; destroy two schools

The menace of militancy has resurfaced in North Waziristan as two schools, particularly focused on providing education for girls, have fallen victim to bomb explosions.

Two girls’ schools in North Waziristan have been completely destroyed by bombs.

The horrifying attacks occurred late at night.

As per reports, government girls’ middle schools located in Moski village and Hasokhel village were targeted.

The attacks, carried out by unknown assailants, caused extensive damage to the school buildings.

As news of the bombings spread, police swiftly responded to the scene and initiated an investigation.

While the physical damage to the school buildings is extensive, fortunately, no casualties were reported in either incident.

The bombings have caused outrage and condemnation from local authorities, community leaders, and citizens alike.

Meanwhile, an investigation into these attacks is underway.