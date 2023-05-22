5.2 magnitute earthquake jolts parts of KP, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad

An earthquake measuring 5.2 was reported in Islamabad and areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan on Monday.

Tremors were felt in Chitral and surrounding areas at around 11am.

The epicentre of the quake was determined to be deep 90 km in the Hindu Kush range near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

The earthquake was felt in Gizr in Gilgit Baltistan, Lower Dir, and Malaknd.

People in Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came out of their offices, houses, and markets after the earthquake.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or damage.