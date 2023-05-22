Audio leaks commission to make proceedings public

The three-member judicial commission formed to investigate the audio leaks related to the judiciary and judges has decided to make its proceedings public.

The commission has formally commenced its proceedings. Its next meeting will be held on Saturday.

The commission said if a sensitive matter comes up, it can review an application to hold the proceedings in-camera.

The proceedings of the commission will be held in the Supreme Court building.

The commission comprises Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division said the commission will be headed by Justice Isa. The notification also expressed concerns on behalf of the federal government.

Justice Isa said the people about whom the inquiry has to be conducted include two elderly women. If the commission receives an application, it can pay a visit to Lahore also.

The mobile number issued to the commission will also be made public. It also asked the federal government to issue an email address.

Justice Isa noted that the commission can also ask the public through advertisements to provide information. The informant will have to disclose his/her identity.

Information coming from unknown sources will not be acceptable, the commission noted. It has also sought all the audio recordings from the government.

The commission has also instructed the government to provide it transcripts of all audio leaks, signed by an officer responsible by Wednesday. If there is a mistake in the transcript, there will be action against the officer responsible, it added.

The names, designations and contact numbers of those who feature in the audio leaks should also be provided, the commission directed.

Justice Isa also clarified the jurisdiction of the inquiry commission, saying it is not the Supreme Judicial Council.

The senior SC judge also stressed that the inquiry commission is not taking and will not take any action against any judge. It has only been formed to determine facts.

There will be no interference in the jurisdiction of the Supreme Judicial Council, Justice Isa noted, adding the commission has the authority to summon those who do not cooperate.

The commission will only issue notices, efforts will be made not to issue summons to anyone, he further stated. Government officials already have no room for refusing to cooperate.

The judicial commission, constituted under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 2016, has commenced its investigation into the audio leaks.

Headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the commission aims to uncover the truth behind the leaked audio recordings related to the judiciary and judges that have sparked widespread concern.

Attorney General for Pakistan Usman Mansoor Awan appeared before the commission, signaling the gravity of the matter.

The AGP has been directed to issue notices to all the people concerned and ensure their compliance.

The commission has also directed to ensure arrangements for playing the audio leaks during its proceedings.

The AGP has also been asked to determine an agency for verifying the authenticity of the audio clips. Justice Isa suggested contacting the Punjab Forensics Science Agency for the purpose.

It has to be verified beforehand if someone says the voice in the audio does not belong to them or is tampered with.

One member of the forensics agency must be present during the commission’s proceedings so that if someone refuses to accept their voice, it could be verified immediately, Justice Isa suggested.