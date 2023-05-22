Huge raid at Islamabad international airport

An Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) continued operations and foiled the smuggling of tonnes of drugs across the country including at Islamabad international airport.

ANF teams intercepted a Qatar-bound passenger, a resident of Khyber, who was trying to smuggle drugs filled with 79 capsules of heroin and 11 hashish from Islamabad.

The ANF spokesperson said that in a separate raid large quantity of drugs was recovered from a car at the Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza. The anti-narcotics authorities recovered nine kg and 600 grams of hashish, 7.2 kg of opium, and two kg of ice were found while two accused were arrested.

-Drug-filled parcel to London-

The ANF spokesperson said teams swiftly strike and foiled the smuggling of two and a half kg of heroin from Lahore to London via parcel.

The spokesman said the parcel was supposed to be sent via a private courier office in Johar Town Lahore to London.

“Heroin was being sent to London hidden in blankets, women’s clothes, and utensils,” the spokesman added.

In a separate raid, a person who wanted to send ice drugs via book parcel to Australian authorities foiled the attempt as they intercepted a private courier office in Karachi.

In the raid, two kg of ice heroin was found in pipes hidden in the carpet.

-26 kg drugs recover from Sohrab Goth-

As per ANF, 26 kg and 400-gram hashish were found near Karachi’s Sohrab Goth, and a woman and man accused were arrested.

-From DI Khan to Punjab-

ANF spokesman claimed teams foiled a drugs smuggling attempt from Dera Ismail Khan to Punjab and recovered 166 kg and 800 grams of hashish and 7 kg of opium from a pick-up at Yarik Toll Plaza in DI Khan.

Also, 11 kg of hashish from bags in Khyber, and 100 kg of hashish were recovered from a car on the Kuchlak Bypass.

An accused resident of Quetta was arrested while two other accused were arrested on suspicion.

In a separate raid, 90 kg of hashish was recovered from the accused, a resident of Qila Abdullah near the Kuchlak bypass.