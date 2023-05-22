Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 10AM | SAMAA TV | 22nd May 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10AM | SAMAA TV | 22nd May 2023 May 22, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10AM | SAMAA TV | 22nd May 2023 Recommended LHC orders release of Shireen Mazari, declares detention illegal Imran fears rearrest on Tuesday, sees no benefit in confrontation with army Three years on, families yearn for clarity in PIA plane crash investigation Related Stories Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Complexion’s intruder: The troubling effects of Melasma on your skin Karachi boy converts pressure cooker into coffee machine Most Popular Nida Yasir slammed for interviewing Nasir Khan Jan, absurd behaviour ‘Tere Bin’ controversial promo sparks outrage among audience Imran Khan’s ‘epitome of true freedom’ woman turns out to be AI-generated