LHC orders release of Shireen Mazari, declares detention illegal

The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench has ordered the release of PTI senior leader Dr Shireen Mazari.

The court was hearing Dr Mazari’s plea against her detention.

The LHC also ruled that if Dr Mazari is not nominated in any case, she should not be arrested again, and nullified her detention under Section 3 of the MPO.

It also asked the PTI leader to submit an undertaking before the deputy commissioner that she will not repeat her actions.

The hearing was conducted by Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz of the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench.

Imaan Mazari, a human rights lawyer and the daughter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, had approached the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court on Thursday to challenge the arrest of her mother.

In the petition, Imaan Mazari stated that her mother was arrested in violation of an order issued by the Islamabad High Court. Therefore, she urged the court to declare Shireen Mazari’s arrest illegal and a violation of human rights.

Contempt case in Islamabad High Court

On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court has said that it will issue an appropriate order in the contempt of court case filed on the re-arrest of PTI senior leader Dr. Shireen Mazari

The court was hearing the contempt of court case filed on the re-arrest of Dr Mazari.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb said the Islamabad police chief has not been made party to the contempt petition, therefore he cannot be issued a notice on the petition.

Her lawyer said they could amend their petition.

Justice Aurangzeb said there was a violation of the court order in the Fawad Chaudhry case also.

The judge further said it should be remembered that Dr Mazari is in jail under the MPO, not as a suspect in a case. These people are not accused in a criminal case, he added.

The advocate general told the court that the chief commissioner acted on the recommendation of the Punjab police.

The Islamabad police followed the orders of the chief commissioner, and violated the court order, the court said.

This is a fit case for issuing a show-cause notice for contempt of court, Justice Aurangzeb remarked.

Maleeka Bukhari, Ali Muhammad arrest

Moreover, the IHC has sought a response from the Islamabad police regarding the custody of PTI leaders Maleeka Bukhari and Ali Muhammad Khan.

The court was hearing the petition against re-arrest of Bukhari and Khan.

During the hearing, the Islamabad police expressed ignorance about the whereabouts of both the leaders, saying they were unaware whose custody the two were in.

Counsel Taimur Malik said both the PTI leaders were in custody under the MPO. An answer should be sought from the Islamabad police as to who arrested them both after their release, Barrister Malik remarked.

If Ali Muhammad Khan and Maleeka Bukhari are in Adiala Jail, their lawyers should be allowed to meet them, he pleaded.