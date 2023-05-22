Ex J&K governor reiterates 2019 polls fought over bodies of Indian soldiers

Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik again attacked the government over the Pulwama attack issue, saying the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were “fought on the bodies of our soldiers”, and the then home minster would have to resign had there been a probe into the incident.

He claimed he had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the attack just after the incident, but “he told me to keep quiet”, reported PTI.

“Elections (Lok Sabha 2019) were fought on the bodies of our soldiers and no investigation was done. Had an inquiry been done, the then home minister (Rajnath Singh) would have to resign. Many officers would have been jailed and there would have been a huge controversy,” Malik said at an event in Bansur of Alwar district.

Malik has been vocal about the issues related to Jammu and Kashmir where he was the governor before the state was divided into the two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

He said during the event on Sunday that when the Pulwama attacked happened on February 14, 2019, the prime minister was in a shooting at the Jim Corbett National Park.

“When he came out from there I got a call (from him). I told him that our soldiers have been killed and they got killed by our mistake. He told me to keep quiet,” Malik said.

CBI questions Malik

Malik was recently questioned by the CBI over his claim that he was offered Rs 300 crore as bribe to clear files related to an insurance scheme during his tenure as Jammu and Kashmir governor between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019.