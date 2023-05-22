Bilawal to address AJKLA session today as India hosts ‘controversial’ G20 huddle

Amid the mounting controversy over India’s decision to host the G20 summit in the disputed region of occupied Kashmir’s Srinagar, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will address a highly anticipated joint session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJKLA) and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council, Muzaffarabad today.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Muzaffarabad on Sunday and was received by PPP AJK leaders and party workers at Kohala Bridge.

Today in session, he will reiterate Pakistan’s unwavering support to the Kashmiri People of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also raise Pakistan’s concern over the holding of G20 meetings in the internationally recognized disputed territory of Kashmir in violation of UN Security Council resolutions and international law.

The Foreign Minister will also address public gatherings at Bagh and Leepa. He will also meet APHC leaders as well as Kashmiri refugees in Muzaffarabad.

Ex-premier Raja Farooq calls on Bilawal

Former AJK prime minister Raja Farooq Haider called on FM Bilawal, while PPP AJK chapter leadership. including Haji Yaqoob Khan and Shah Ghulam Qadir also attended meeting.

Key nations chose to boycott

Meanwhile, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to normalize the controversial action of August 2019 met global resistance after China, now Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt also ‘decided’ to skip the G20 summit in picturesque Srinagar of Occupied Valley.

The Indian efforts suffered a major blow as a number of G20 countries have either refused to attend a tourism moot scheduled or skipped registration to attend the event.

Protests erupt

On the other hand, to denounce Modi’s unconstitutional decision a large number of Kashmiris including children and women gathered outside the Muzaffarabad Press Club amplifying their concerns over the Indian army’s atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference also recorded protests outside the United Nations office in Islamabad.