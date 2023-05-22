Islamabad to get state-of-the-art National Film Production Institute

Islamabad will soon have a state-of-the-art film academy, the National Film Production Institute (NFPI), which was recently approved by the Ministry of Planning and Development.

The project, which aims to provide professional training in various fields of filmmaking, acting, production, camera and cinematography for local film production, is being executed under the Public Sector Development Program with Rs400 million.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal reiterated that the government is committed to promoting a soft image of Pakistan by providing a platform for young people to excel in their respective fields.

The institute will be established at the PTV Academy in Sector H-9 and feature a digital and state-of-the-art studio complex with facilities for pre- and post-production for the local film industry, as well as a film institute.

The primary objective of the NFPI is to save film production time and cost, increase the number of productions in the country, promote quality content creation, and establish linkages with international sister organizations.

Syed Jamal Shah, an artist, writer, and filmmaker, has expressed his support for the establishment of NFPI, stating that it will provide much-needed training and expertise to local talent and improve the production value of Pakistan’s film industry.

Shah, who has earlier served as the Pakistan National Council of Arts director general for three years, emphasized the necessity of such an initiative in the field of film production.

He also suggested that a ‘National Film Finance Fund’ and the construction of cinemas throughout the country would further support the project.