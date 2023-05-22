Three years on, families yearn for clarity in PIA plane crash investigation

It has been three years since the tragic accident of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-8303 near Karachi Airport, and the families of the victims are still waiting for answers.

On May 22, 2020, the flight from Lahore to Karachi claimed the lives of ninety-seven passengers and crew members.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage, revealing the horrifying moments leading up to the crash.

As the plane attempted its first landing, the engine struck the runway three times due to wheel failure. Following instructions from air traffic control, the pilot decided to abort the landing and ascend again.

However, due to the extent of the engine damage, the aircraft was unable to gain altitude and tragically plummeted to the ground before the second landing.

Miraculously, two passengers survived the crash, but the bodies of ninety-seven individuals were recovered from the wreckage.

Zarqa Chaudhry, the daughter of Saleem, who lost his life in the plane crash, expressed the profound anguish experienced by the families.

She stated that the behavior of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as well as the provincial and federal governments, has been “extremely painful”.

The families of the victims have endured years of uncertainty and are still waiting for the official accident report, which they hope will provide them with the real reasons behind the tragedy.

The lack of progress in the investigation has only intensified the suffering of the martyrs’ families. They feel neglected and are calling for greater transparency and accountability from the authorities involved.

In response to these concerns, PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan highlighted the airline’s efforts to enhance flight safety measures since the accident. However, the families believe that more needs to be done to address their grievances and ensure that such a tragic incident does not recur in the future.

The demand for answers extends beyond the immediate families of the victims. The general public also seeks a comprehensive investigation report to shed light on the shortcomings that led to the crash.