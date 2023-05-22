Thunderstorm forecast: NDMA issues alert to avert rain-related mishaps

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a crucial advisory alert to all relevant federal and provincial departments, urging them to prioritize disaster preparedness measures.

The move comes in response to the rain-thunderstorm forecast issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), indicating potential weather disturbances from May 22 to 26.

According to the NDMA’s advisory report, the PMD has predicted the arrival of a westerly wave, expected to enter the western and upper regions of the country on May 22. This weather system is projected to persist throughout the week, encompassing May 26, with intermittent episodes of precipitation.

Different parts of country to get respite from scorching heat

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has brought a glimmer of hope for residents of the upper central regions of the country as they anticipate rain in the coming days.

With westerly winds set to make their way into these areas, intermittent showers are forecasted throughout the upcoming week.

According to the latest forecasts, there is a significant possibility of rain in various parts of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, and Kohat.

Moreover, the Met Office highlights that Islamabad, Murree, Galyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, and several areas in Punjab, such as Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, and Bhakkar, can expect thunderstorms and rainfall from May 23 to 26.

Similarly, Balochistan and Upper Sindh may experience precipitation from May 22 to 24.

Apart from providing much-needed respite from the scorching heat, these anticipated showers are expected to alleviate the intensity of the ongoing heatwave across the country.