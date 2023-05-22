Van overturns near Sehwan Sharif, leaving 15 wounded

In a harrowing incident on the Indus Highway, near the Pir Shakh area, a van lost control due to over-speeding, ultimately overturning and causing injuries to at least 15 individuals.

The unfortunate accident took place in the vicinity of Sehwan Sharif, a renowned spiritual city, where both women and children were among the wounded.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the van, traveling at a dangerously high speed, suddenly veered off course, leading to its catastrophic overturn.

With swift action and a strong sense of community, the residents quickly gathered at the accident site, rendering immediate assistance to those affected.