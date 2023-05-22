Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 3AM | SAMAA TV | 22nd May 2023 Samaa News Headlines 3AM | SAMAA TV | 22nd May 2023 May 22, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 3AM | SAMAA TV | 22nd May 2023 Recommended Imran fears rearrest on Tuesday, sees no benefit in confrontation with army May 9 tragedy: PTI targets on military installations similar to Indian attacks, says Asif Climate activists turn Rome’s Trevi Fountain black, saying deadly floods a ‘warning’ Related Stories Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Complexion’s intruder: The troubling effects of Melasma on your skin Karachi boy converts pressure cooker into coffee machine Most Popular Nida Yasir slammed for interviewing Nasir Khan Jan, absurd behaviour ‘Tere Bin’ controversial promo sparks outrage among audience Imran Khan’s ‘epitome of true freedom’ woman turns out to be AI-generated