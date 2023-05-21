Borussia Dortmund defeat Augsburg and move to brink of Bundesliga title

Borussia Dortmund are one win away from their first Bundesliga title in a decade, after two second-half goals from Sebastien Haller delivered a 3-0 win at Augsburg on Sunday.

Dortmund are now two points clear of Bayern Munich, who lost 3-1 at home to RB Leipzig on Saturday, with one match remaining.

They now need to better Bayern’s result next week at home against Mainz to lift the Bundesliga shield for the first time since 2011-12.

Despite Augsburg being reduced to 10 men late in the first half, the game was scoreless until the 58th minute, when Haller pounced on a rebound to score the opener.

Haller, who missed the first half of the season as he overcame testicular cancer, scored another with six remaining to send the visiting fans into raptures.

Julian Brandt added a goal in injury time.

“We’re very happy, but not completely satisfied” Dortmund manager Edin Terzic told DAZN, “we’ve got a next step we need to take”.

A “happy and proud” Haller told DAZN “we’ve got a huge chance to achieve something big”.

Augsburg manager Enrico Maassen said “the red card was the crucial moment… you can give it, but that’s a hard decision”.

Dortmund, who came into the game knowing victory would put them in control of the title race, were winless on the road since February.

The visitors made the trip south without star midfielder Jude Bellingham, who failed to recover from a knee complaint.

Stuttgart’s earlier win at Mainz meant Augsburg were only two points clear of the relegation zone.

Dortmund, who scored 11 goals in their past two games, were dominant in the first half but could not find a breakthrough, Haller forcing a fingertip save from Tomas Koubek.

With 33 minutes gone, Julian Brandt latched onto a 40-metre defence-splitting pass from Emre Can but blasted directly into Koubek when one on one with the Augsburg ’keeper.

Shortly before half-time last-man Felix Uduokhai earned a red card, tackling Donyell Malen on the edge of the penalty box.

Augsburg dug deep despite losing a man in the hope of snatching a point.

Haller finally broke through for the visitors, collecting a rebound off Koubek before turning and threading the ball into the far corner.

With just over five minutes remaining, Haller repeated the trick, pouncing on a rebounded Marco Reus shot to tap Dortmund 2-0 up, sending the visiting fans into a chant of “German champions, only Dortmund”.

With the clock winding down, Dortmund captain Mats Hummels was helped off the field after copping a boot to the face.

The centre-back’s replacement, Nico Schlotterbeck, put the ball through for Brandt to score a third.