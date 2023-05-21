Pakistan Shaheens edge Zimbabwe select in close third One-Day match

Pakistan Shaheens finally won their first match in the One-Day series against Zimbabwe Select on Sunday, as bad light stopped play and green shirts were five runs ahead according to Duckworth Lewis method.

The hosts batted first and were bowled out for 278 runs, as Sean Williams top scored with 78 runs for them.

Shahnawaz Dahani was the best Pakistan bowler as he picked up four wickets by conceding just 43 runs in 10 overs.

Aamer Jamal picked three wickets whereas Muhammad Ali, Kamran Ghulam and Mubasir Khan got one wicket each.

In reply Pakistan’s openers Saim Ayub and Muhammad Hurraira scored 28 and 19 runs respectively whereas Haseebullah at No.3 got 49 runs.

The middle-order batters could not play a long innings and Pakistan were left struggling at 169 for the loss of six wickets.

Qasim Akram rescued Pakistan and scored a half-century to bring his team back into the match. Pakistan lost eight wickets for 246 runs but Qasim Akram did not give up.

Pakistan were 263 for eight and needed 16 runs off 19 balls but bad light stopped play and Pakistan were 5 runs ahead so they managed to get a win.

Zimbabwe are still 2-1 up in the six-match series.