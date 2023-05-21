Squid Game returns with a twist: Reality show spin-off to hit Netflix

Fans of Squid Game, the iconic dystopian drama that took Netflix by storm, can rejoice as the show is set to make a comeback this year. However, the upcoming season will bring a fresh twist, deviating from its previous deadly plotline.

Titled “Squid Game: The Challenge,” the new season takes the form of a reality show spin-off. Instead of life-or-death games, 456 contestants will compete in a series of non-lethal challenges, vying for a staggering prize pool of $4.56 million.

View this post on Instagram

The announcement comes after earlier this year when the show faced controversy due to reports of subpar conditions during some of the games. The irony of such complaints arising in a show centered around high-stakes survival did not go unnoticed.

View this post on Instagram

While Netflix has confirmed a November debut for the new season, an exact release date has not been disclosed. It has been two years since Squid Game captivated viewers in 2021, rapidly climbing the ranks to become one of Netflix’s most-watched series.

The premise of the series revolves around individuals who face various failures in life and are unexpectedly invited to participate in a survival game, offering a chance to win over 38 million US dollars. Once trapped on a remote island, the players must endure until the game’s conclusion.

Despite not being an anime or manga, Squid Game drew significant inspiration from those mediums. Its popularity is poised to surpass all previous Netflix productions, solidifying its status as a standout South Korean TV drama.