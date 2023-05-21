Controversial Joke about Kate Middleton in Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ ‘Citadel’ Sparks Outrage

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a comeback to television screens with the highly-anticipated global spy thriller Citadel, produced by the Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe. The show, which also stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci, recently released its third episode.

However, this particular episode has been generating shocking headlines for an unexpected reason. In a surprising turn of events, the third episode of Citadel features a crude joke about Princess Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, in light of her close friendship with Meghan Markle.

Priyanka is known to have a connection with the Royal family, having garnered attention when she attended the wedding of her friend, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry. Now, the actress is making news due to her latest series, which includes a controversial portrayal of the Duchess of Cambridge. For those unfamiliar with the show, Citadel follows the story of two spies—Priyanka, portraying Nadia Sinh, and Richard Madden, portraying Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy—who have lost their memories and find themselves confronting a notorious crime organization.

In the third episode of Citadel, Nadia Sinh asks her partner, Mason Kane (Richard Madden), to meet with crime leader Balduino Basto to discuss a deal involving the military. During their meeting, Basto takes a jab at Kate Middleton, suggesting that asking him about the chief of the armed forces is as absurd as inquiring about ways to get intimate with the Duchess of Cambridge.

Given Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ friendship with Meghan Markle, the inclusion of this remark in her series has shocked many. Since the episode’s release, it has sparked uproar on social media platforms, with viewers expressing their discontent.

It is worth mentioning that Princess Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, previously made headlines when an early critic of Halle Bailey’s movie, The Little Mermaid, revealed that the film includes references to several members of the royal family, including Princess Diana, Prince Harry’s late mother.

As of now, neither Priyanka Chopra Jonas nor the creators of Citadel have responded to the controversy or provided any official statement regarding the matter.