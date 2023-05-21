Sonya Hussyn calls Priyanka and Nick relationship, goals

Actor Sonya Hussyn hails Nick Jonas for his gentlemanly gesture of holding an umbrella for Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. Sonya took to Instagram to commend Nick for allowing Priyanka to “shine like a star” and considers the couple to be the epitome of relationship goals.

View this post on Instagram

The couple’s love story has captured hearts worldwide. During an appearance on the talk show “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Nick playfully revealed that life before Priyanka is a distant memory and no longer exists, emphasizing the impact she has had on his life.

View this post on Instagram

Nick further disclosed that he initiated their dating journey by sliding into Priyanka’s DMs, mentioning their shared friends and interests. Their instant connection through text messages led to their whirlwind romance, culminating in their marriage in 2018. In a separate interview, Priyanka expressed her focus on their future together, stating that she was not interested in Nick’s past relationships but was intrigued by his music videos and believed he deserved a chance.

The couple first met at the 2017 Met Gala and have since become one of Hollywood’s power couples. Their relationship reached another milestone with the birth of their daughter, Malti Marie, in January 2022.

Sonya Hussyn’s admiration for Nick’s chivalrous act highlights the couple’s enduring charm and the impact they have had on fans worldwide. Priyanka and Nick continue to be celebrated as a symbol of love, support, and mutual respect.