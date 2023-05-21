Aaliyah Kashyap announces engagement to longtime beau Shane Gregoire

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, recently announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire in a romantic setting in Bali.

The 22-year-old shared the delightful news on social media, along with enchanting pictures that unveiled her dazzling diamond ring. Anurag, who is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival, expressed his heartfelt emotions in a touching message dedicated to his daughter.

Aaliyah took to Instagram to share two photos capturing the joyous moment. The first picture showcased her proudly displaying her diamond ring, while the second captured an intimate kiss between the engaged couple against a picturesque backdrop. In the caption, Aaliyah expressed her excitement, stating, “Soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like.”

Numerous celebrities and well-wishers congratulated the couple on their engagement. Janhvi Kapoor expressed her shock with a comment that read, “Whatt!!” Aditi Bhatia enthusiastically exclaimed, “OMG IT HAPPENED?!???!!!!! YAYYY!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS GUYS.” Anurag, in his Instagram story, acknowledged the milestone by stating, “She is all grown up. So much that she is now engaged.”

In one of her vlogs, Aaliyah had previously shared the story of how she and Shane met. She revealed, “On the dating app, I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them, and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke.”

The engagement news has delighted fans and followers of Aaliyah Kashyap, who have watched her grow up in the limelight. As the couple embarks on this new chapter in their lives, they are met with warm wishes and support from loved ones and fans alike.