Resham slammed for her joyous wedding dance, videos goes viral

Resham, the veteran diva of the entertainment industry, continues to captivate audiences with her illustrious career spanning both films and television. Having started her journey with PTV, she quickly transitioned into films and achieved immense success. Resham’s unwavering dedication and talent have ensured her relevance in the industry even today, although she now chooses to work on selective projects.

Apart from her on-screen presence, Resham is frequently seen gracing various social events, much to the delight of her fans. Recently, she attended a friend’s wedding in Lahore, where she embraced the festive atmosphere and enjoyed herself to the fullest. One particular moment caught the attention of onlookers when she took to the dance floor with designer and close friend, Faraz Mannan, grooving to the beats of a lively song.

However, Resham’s joyous celebration at the wedding didn’t escape criticism from some quarters. Critics voiced their concerns, arguing that the nation is currently facing challenging times, and such exuberant displays seem disconnected from the harsh realities faced by many. This criticism was rooted in the belief that public figures should be more mindful of the circumstances and demonstrate a greater sense of empathy towards the struggles faced by the general population.

While Resham’s enthusiasm at the wedding might have invited mixed reactions, it is important to remember that individuals, including celebrities, seek moments of respite and joy even in difficult times. Engaging in festivities and embracing moments of happiness can serve as a temporary escape from the challenges of reality. It is crucial to strike a balance between acknowledging the hardships faced by the nation and allowing oneself to find solace and enjoyment in personal moments.

View this post on Instagram

Resham’s career achievements and her continuous presence in the industry are testaments to her talent and hard work. As she navigates her professional journey, it is important to respect her personal choices and recognize that individuals, regardless of their public status, have the right to find happiness and enjoy social events while also being mindful of their responsibilities as public figures.

View this post on Instagram

Critiques aside, Resham remains a celebrated figure in the entertainment industry, admired by countless fans for her contributions and accomplishments throughout her career. Her enduring popularity is a testament to her talent and the mark she has left on the hearts of her admirers.