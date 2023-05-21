Two more ex-lawmakers end their affiliation with PTI

Two former lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have announced their resignation from the party on Sunday.

The resignations add to the growing list of PTI members who have distanced themselves from the party in the wake of the violent protests and attacks on military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander House in Lahore on May 9 and 10.

Aftab Siddiqui, the PTI Karachi president and a former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Karachi, stated that he has decided to leave politics and step down from his party position.

However, he expressed his commitment to serving the country and contributing to the improvement of the economy in an individual capacity.

Siddiqui emphasised that he has dedicated his professional success to the welfare of the community and will continue to work towards its betterment outside the political sphere.

In a similar vein, Usman Khan Tarakai, an ex-MNA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), announced his departure from the party due to the violence that unfolded after Imran Khan’s arrest.

He condemned the attacks on military installations and emphasised his strong affiliation with the village of Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed, highlighting the vandalism of the late colonel’s statue.

He stated that he had supported Imran Khan until the end but found the attack on military installations contradictory to his political approach.

Tarakai mentioned that he would consult with his advisers to determine the future course of action.