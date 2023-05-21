Yasir, Hira, Sarwat hail Adnan Shah Tipu at Cannes Film Festival for “In Flames”

Renowned Pakistani actor and comedian, Adnan Shah Tipu, known for his work in popular dramas and films such as “Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat,” “Suno Chanda,” and “Na Maloom Afraad,” has made his mark at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Tipu’s outstanding performance in Zarrar Kahn’s horror film, “In Flames,” has garnered attention and accolades, leaving the showbiz fraternity and his legion of fans bursting with pride. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of admiration and congratulations for the talented actor.

Sharing the news on her Instagram Story, actor Hira Mani expressed her delight and praised Tipu as a versatile artist deserving of this recognition. Actor Zoya Nasir also celebrated the achievement, urging fans to embrace this moment of national pride and commending Tipu for receiving a standing ovation.

Sarwat Gilani, who attended Cannes last year for her award-winning film “Joyland,” extended her congratulations to the entire team of “In Flames” for their remarkable accomplishment, emphasizing the pride they have brought to Pakistan. Yasir Hussain echoed the sentiment, expressing his pride in seeing a Pakistani artist on such a prestigious stage.

Amar Khan lauded Adnan Shah Tipu’s presence at the festival, describing it as the sole fantastic Pakistani representation at Cannes this year. She sent her love and best wishes to the entire team behind “In Flames.” Other actors, including Zara Noor Abbas, Yashma Gill, Anoushey Ashraf, and Aiman Khan, also expressed their pride and admiration for Tipu’s achievements.

“In Flames,” part of the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight selection, had its world premiere on May 19, receiving a positive response from the audience. The film, produced by Anam Abbas and executive produced by Shant Joshi, Todd Brown, and Maxime Cottray, captivated viewers with its gripping narrative, centered around a mother and daughter whose lives are disrupted by the resurgence of figures from their past, both real and supernatural. Exploring themes of women’s rights and defying patriarchal norms, “In Flames” is the first Pakistan-set film in Directors’ Fortnight since Jamil Dehlavi’s “The Blood of Hussain” in 1980.

The cast and crew of “In Flames” shared their excitement on social media, posting selfies and red-carpet photos, showcasing the film’s success at Cannes. The movie is set to continue screening at the festival until May 27, leaving an indelible mark on the international stage and elevating the representation of Pakistani cinema.