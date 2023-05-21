Sara Ali Khan confirms brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan continue to capture the hearts of their fans with their adorable sibling bond. Their Instagram is filled with delightful moments, including their famous “knock knock jokes” and cherished memories from family vacations.

In a recent interview, Sara Ali Khan delighted fans by confirming her brother Ibrahim’s entry into Bollywood as an actor. Although it was already known that Ibrahim was assisting Karan Johar on the sets of “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” his acting debut was kept under wraps. However, Sara Ali Khan revealed that Ibrahim has now completed his first film as an actor.

During her attendance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, Sara Ali Khan took the opportunity to discuss her mother, Amrita Singh, and her admirable qualities in an interview with Film Companion. She described her mother as the epitome of strength and emphasized her emotional resilience. Sara admitted that she has yet to attain her mother’s level of inner peace. However, she mentioned that she and Ibrahim both share their mother’s emotional nature, which becomes evident when Ibrahim returns home.

Confirming Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut, Sara shared, “You know, he just finished shooting his first film as an actor, which I can’t believe. Yes, he has, and whenever he comes home, whether it is from school or from a shoot, we both treat him with utmost love and care. This realization made me understand that I possess my mother’s nurturing heart, as we treat Ibrahim in a similar manner.”

Sara Ali Khan recently made a stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, captivating everyone with her glamorous looks. After her successful debut at the festival, she returned to Mumbai.

In terms of her upcoming projects, Sara Ali Khan is set to star alongside Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.” She also has two other films in her lineup: Jagan Shakti’s “Ae Watan Mere Watan” and Homi Adajania’s “Murder Mubarak.” With her talent and charm, Sara Ali Khan continues to leave a lasting impression on the silver screen.