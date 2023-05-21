Ali Rehman khan takes on challenging role in drama ‘Guru’

Saim Sadiq’s film “Joyland” appears to have sparked a trend in storytelling centered around intersex individuals. Following the success of the Muneeb Butt starrer “Sar-e-Rah,” director Bilawal Hussain Abbasi is now introducing a new drama called “Guru,” with actor Ali Rehman Khan in the lead role.

“Guru,” which depicts the life of an intersex person, will be aired on Express Entertainment, taking viewers into the protagonist’s experiences both at social events and at home.

Over the weekend, Express Entertainment released a teaser for “Guru” on their official Instagram account. The brief clip introduces Ali’s character as an intersex individual who dances at functions to earn money. It highlights the stark contrast between the cheer and laughter at these events and the personal struggles and misery faced by the protagonist. The teaser showcases Ali in different settings, eyeing children’s toys in a marketplace, and suddenly, a newborn baby appears, adding to the intrigue.

The teaser evokes a range of emotions, including pain, anticipation, and joy, with the suspenseful music heightening the mystery. Fans eagerly await to see how the sensitive subject matter will be handled and if the representation will be accurate and respectful. The drama’s release date has yet to be announced.

Previous teasers for “Guru” have hinted at addressing themes of drug abuse, discrimination, and the social class system. The drama also features Zhalay Sarhadi, Hira Khan, and Umer Aalam in significant roles.

Shazia, one of the producers of the drama, expressed her admiration for Ali’s decision to take on a “challenging” role in an Instagram post. She commended him for breaking barriers and embracing a whole new look, which many actors would hesitate to do.

Describing “Guru” as a “riveting story about an intersex individual,” Shazia eagerly awaits the audience’s response. She also expressed gratitude to the channel for selecting such an important and often controversial topic.

Ali’s colleagues and friends in the industry have also taken to social media to praise his brilliant transformation. Hania Aamir, in particular, shared the teaser on her Instagram Story and expressed excitement for viewers to witness Ali’s incredible performance. Komal Meer and Ushna Shah were equally enthusiastic and couldn’t wait for the drama’s release. Zara Noor Abbas and Kubra Khan expressed their pride in Ali for accepting such an unusual script.

With anticipation building, viewers eagerly await the premiere of “Guru” to witness Ali Rehman Khan’s captivating portrayal and to explore the thought-provoking themes addressed in the drama.