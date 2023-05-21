PM Shehbaz avows to bring May 9 rioters to justice

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday declared the 9th of May as a Black Day in the history of Pakistan and avowed to bring the rioters to justice.

During a meeting held in Lahore to discuss the law and order situation, he asserted that all individuals involved in the incidents that occurred on that day would face legal consequences.

He further stated that the enemies of Pakistan not only targeted the General Headquarters (GHQ) but also set fire to Jinnah House and public properties. Moreover, Radio Pakistan Peshawar and an FC school were also subjected to arson on the same day, he added.

The prime minister emphasised that those responsible for attacking military installations would not evade justice and assured their apprehension.

The meeting also assessed the progress made regarding the decisions of the National Security Committee (NSC).

The premier condemned Imran Khan for his actions, claiming that he accomplished what even Pakistan’s adversaries failed to achieve in the span of 75 years.