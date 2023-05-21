When will the air taxi service be launched in Karachi?

Pakistan is on the verge of a groundbreaking advancement in transportation as it prepares to launch its inaugural online aerial taxi service.

Sky Wings, a private company in collaboration with a foreign investor, will introduce this cutting-edge service in Karachi within the next two weeks.

Jinnah International Airport (JIA) has already signed an agreement to support this innovative initiative.

Sky Wings Aviation’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Imran Aslam Khan, revealed that customers will have the convenience of selecting their preferred time and destination through a mobile app, similar to popular taxi booking applications.

Notably, the fare for this extraordinary mode of travel is anticipated to be significantly lower than the conventional charter flights, which presently cost approximately Rs2.5 million for a journey from Karachi to various cities in Sindh and Balochistan.

To commence operations, the taxi service will commence with a fleet of eight aircraft, each accommodating two to six passengers.

Additional aircraft are scheduled to join the fleet in the coming days.

Recently, a DA 40 Diamond aircraft from a prominent German manufacturer was added, boasting three passenger seats alongside the pilot.

This German-manufactured aircraft boasts a remarkable flying speed of 160 knots (approximately 300 kilometres per hour) on a single fuelling.

COO Khan highlighted that passengers will be able to book these aircraft through other renowned transportation service apps such as Careem, Uber, and Bykea.

Furthermore, the service aims to extend an invitation to private jet owners to become part of this exceptional aerial service.

Khan emphasized that this remarkable development will not only cater to political, religious, and business figures but also professionals like tourists, lawyers, journalists, doctors, and everyday citizens seeking swift and efficient transportation options.