Shehbaz Sharif eyes PKLI to become Johns Hopkins of Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) has always been close to his heart and he wished the hospital to become the Johns Hopkins of Pakistan.

“PKLI becomes the name of Pakistan for the treatment of kidney and liver diseases,” he added.

He regreeted the discriminatory measures by former prime minister Imran Khan.

Shehbaz Sharif said it was a pity that Imran Niazi and a former chief justice of Pakistan targeted PKLI for their own politics and personal interests.

PM Shehbaz said the targeting measures by Khan and the former CJP caused huge damage to the hospital.

He vowed to continue pro-people and welfare work.

“We are putting all our efforts and energy to make PKLI world-class and rehabilitate it. The purpose of my visit to PKLI yesterday was to review the rehabilitation measures being taken there,” he added.

“I am happy to know that a dedicated team under the leadership of Dr. Saeed Akhtar is engaged,” Shehbaz Sharif said.