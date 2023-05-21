Record temperature leaves Punjab cities sweltering

The month of May has only ten days left to welcome June, the weather in Punjab cities including the capital metropolis Lahore has turned record high.

The people of Lahore face extreme heat as the temperature turned 41 degrees Celsius in the metropolis.

The temperature reached 43 degrees Celsius in Jhelum, Bahawalnagar, and Bahawalpur causing serious challenges for the residents.

According to the weather office, the highest temperature was recorded in Rahim Yar Khan at 45 degrees Celsius.

The temperature in Sabi was also recorded at 41 degrees Celsius.

Islamabad and Peshawar recorded temperatures up to 39 degrees Celsius.

Punjab is known for its five rivers and the world’s magnificent canal system but wide boulevards and concrete structures are proving as ‘heat sinks’ in extreme weather. Experts also advised people to consume water wisely along with avoiding unnecessary travel in extreme heat.

Weather office forecast

The weather office said day temperatures are likely to remain 02-04°C above normal in most plain areas during the next one to two days.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in southern/central parts on Monday (tomorrow).

In the past 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very hot in southern/central parts.