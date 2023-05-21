Turkey, Egypt, KSA, Indonesia and China join ‘Srinagar G20 boycott’ group

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to normalise the controversial action of August 2019 met global resistance after China, now Turkey, and Egypt also ‘decided’ to skip the G20 summit in picturesque Srinagar of Occupied Valley.

The Indian efforts suffered a major blow as a number of G20 countries have either refused to attend a tourism moot scheduled or skipped registration to attend the event.

According to WION report, Turkey has consistently leaned towards Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute and the country has also raised the Kashmir issue at international forums.

Turkey brought up the issue in the United Nations General Assembly and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), urging the international community to play a more active role in finding a solution and addressing the human rights concerns in Kashmir.

Along with G20 members, representatives from a number of international institutions and guest nations have also been invited. India invited Egypt but the Middle Easter country has skipped the registration process of the G20 summit.

Also, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia also did not participate in the G20 tourism summit.

Pakistan’s stance on G20 summiit in Srinagar

MOFA issued a statement earlier, “In response to media queries, the Spokesperson stated that we have seen news items appearing in the Indian media indicating that the Government of India might be contemplating holding some G20-related meeting/event in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Pakistan completely rejects any such attempt by India.”

“As is well-known, Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized “disputed” territory between Pakistan and India. The territory has been under forcible and illegal occupation of India since 1947 and this dispute has remained on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council for over seven decades. India is responsible for widespread atrocities and egregious human rights violations in IIOJK.”

‘Since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, Indian occupation forces have killed 639 innocent Kashmiris in extra-judicial murders. Numerous reports of the UN, including the two commissioned by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in 2018 and 2019 have re-confirmed ongoing Indian atrocities against the Kashmiri people.“

“Most ominously, India has been seeking to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory in flagrant violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, international law, and the 4th Geneva Convention.

“Contemplating the holding of any G20 related meeting/event in IIOJK, in utter disregard of the globally acknowledged “disputed” status of the territory, is a travesty that the international community cannot accept under any circumstances.

“It is expected that in case of any such controversial proposal from India, which would be designed to seek international legitimacy for an illegal and tyrannical occupation continuing for over 7 decades, the G20 members will be fully cognizant of the imperatives of law and justice and would reject it out-right. Pakistan also strongly urges the international community to call upon India to end its gross and systematic violations of human rights in IIOJK, revoke its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, and free all political prisoners including the true Kashmiri leaders.”

“The only way to lasting peace in South Asia is by granting the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir their inalienable right to self-determination as pledged to them in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” the statement reads.

Kashmir turned into Guantanamo for G-20: Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti Sunday accused the Centre of turning Kashmir into the ‘notorious’ American military prison, Guantanamo, ahead of the G20 meeting from May 22-24.

“To tell you the truth, if you visit Kashmir today you will see that the place which was converted to an open-air prison (following the abrogation of Article 370) has been converted to ‘Guantanamo’… Even houses have been taken over. Homes have been taken over. There is three-, four-, five-tier security… Everything at homes is being turned upside down,” the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader said at a news conference in Bengaluru Sunday.

The G20 meeting might give some kind of publicity for the BJP, but a South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) meeting can help address the problems of the region, she said. “Why not have a SAARC summit and address the problems we (the people of Kashmir) have?” Mufti questioned.