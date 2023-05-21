Sirajul Haq lambasts ruling alliance for failing to ensure public safety

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) emir Sirajul Haq who narrowly escaped a “suicide attack” castigated on Sunday the Shehbaz-led government saying incumbents not paying attention to the problems of provinces as they have failed to protect the masses.

Addressing a presser in Quetta, the JI emir raising questions over his security measures said as a citizen he wanted to know who was behind the attack, adding everyone wants peace, not bulletproof cars.

Siraj expressed grave concerns for neglecting the country’s largest province and said the development of this region is essential for the overall progress of the country but not even a motorway, no road, or factory has been built here in 10 years.

Accusing the ruling class of prioritizing personal benefits, Sirajul Haq said that the officials merely collect salaries and enjoy perks while hiding away in their offices.

This neglect has resulted in a dire situation, with both the central and provincial governments failing to address the problems faced by the masses, he added.

Mr Siraj vowed that JI will continue to raise its voice for Baluchistan’s rights.